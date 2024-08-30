American Prestige
American Prestige
News - Israel and Hezbollah Clash, Macron Refuses to Appoint Left-Wing PM, AMLO Pauses Relations with US and Canadian Embassies
0:00
-40:51

News - Israel and Hezbollah Clash, Macron Refuses to Appoint Left-Wing PM, AMLO Pauses Relations with US and Canadian Embassies

American Prestige
Aug 30, 2024
Share
Transcript

Let Danny and Derek’s labor guide you into the holiday weekend newly informed. This week: Israel and Hezbollah exchange fire (0:29), an IDF operation in the West Bank (8:31), in Gaza, the IDF attacks Deir al-Balah and shrinks more protected zones (11:06) while Palestinians in Gaza also struggle to obtain a polio vaccine amid an outbreak (14:07); Yemen’s Houthi/Ansar Allah forces allow the recovery of a damaged oil tanker (17:15); Jake Sullivan is in Beijing and meets with Xi (19:14); Sudan ceasefire talks end without an agreement (21:23); Libya’s Government of National Unity (or “Eastern Government”) shuts down oil facilities (23:41); in Russia-Ukraine, concerns over the Kursk nuclear plant while Russia bombards Ukraine again (26:11); in France, Emmanuel Macron blocks the leftist prime minister from taking power (30:12); in Mexico, President AMLO “freezes” contact with the American and Canadian embassies (33:30); Honduras pulls out of its extradition treaty with the US (35:50); and the police intervention in Haiti is off to a shaky start (37:32).

0 Comments
American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
E173 - The US Media, Israel, and Palestinian Journalists w/ Séamus Malekafzali
  American Prestige
Bonus - The Biden Administration's Border Policies w/ John Washington
  American Prestige
News - Ukraine Kursk Invasion and Russia Donbas Assault, New US Sanctions for Venezuela, Philippine-Chinese Confrontation
  American Prestige
This Week in History - August 21-27
  American Prestige
E172 - Tricky Strategic Changes w/ Stephen Wertheim
  American Prestige
Bonus - The End of the Cold War, Ep. 3 w/ Fritz Bartel
  American Prestige
News - New Reports of IDF Using Human Shields, Ukraine Takes More Russian Territory, Sudan Ceasefire Talks
  American Prestige