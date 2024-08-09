American Prestige
News - Bangladesh Protests Force PM Resignation, Pentagon Rescinds Guantanamo Prisoner Deal, Mali and Niger Cut Ties with Ukraine
Aug 09, 2024
Once again, the Treacherous Two bring word from the world. This week: an update on the horror in Gaza (0:32), Hamas names Sinwar as overall leader (7:07), more ceasefire efforts (9:43), and the wait for a retaliation from Iran continues (13:44); protests in Bangaldesh force Sheikh Hasina’s resignation (18:43); rebels in Myanmar make gains in Shan State (23:56); Mali and Niger cut diplomatic relations with Ukraine (25:39); the US withdrawal process continues in Niger (28:12); a Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast (29:21) and European countries are buying more Russian natural gas (33:02); the Colombia/ELN ceasefire expires (35:35); the Pentagon rescinds the plea deal it offered three Guantanamo Bay detainees (37:44); and July 2024 breaks the streak of “hottest month ever” despite being abnormally above average (40:21).

A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
