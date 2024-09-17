E176 - The United States vs Social Democracy in Ecuador w/ Ryan Grim and Jose Olivares

Ryan Grim, co-founder of Drop Site News, and investigative journalist José Olivares join the show to talk about their recent piece for Drop Site revealing how Ecuador’s US-linked attorney general is using her office to attack the country’s left. The group gives the background of Rafael Correa and his left-wing “Correísmo” movement, how Correa and his successors became targets of “anti-corruption” attorney general Diana Salazar, leaked messages of Salazar’s obtained by Drop Site leading to explosive allegations, the United States' potential links with assassinated presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, and why the US remains interested in domestic Ecuadorian politics.

Along with checking out the story, be sure to claim your exclusive American Prestige discount for a Drop Site subscription!

Drop Site for Prestigeheads

Don’t forget: AP is moving to Supporting Cast! Read our announcement for details on what to do to keep your paid subscription going or just head over to our Supporting Cast page to get started.