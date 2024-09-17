American Prestige
American Prestige
E176 - The United States vs Social Democracy in Ecuador w/ Ryan Grim and Jose Olivares
0:00
-46:46

E176 - The United States vs Social Democracy in Ecuador w/ Ryan Grim and Jose Olivares

American Prestige
Sep 17, 2024
Share
Transcript

Ryan Grim, co-founder of Drop Site News, and investigative journalist José Olivares join the show to talk about their recent piece for Drop Site revealing how Ecuador’s US-linked attorney general is using her office to attack the country’s left. The group gives the background of Rafael Correa and his left-wing “Correísmo” movement, how Correa and his successors became targets of “anti-corruption” attorney general Diana Salazar, leaked messages of Salazar’s obtained by Drop Site leading to explosive allegations, the United States' potential links with assassinated presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, and why the US remains interested in domestic Ecuadorian politics.

Along with checking out the story, be sure to claim your exclusive American Prestige discount for a Drop Site subscription!

Drop Site for Prestigeheads

Don’t forget: AP is moving to Supporting Cast! Read our announcement for details on what to do to keep your paid subscription going or just head over to our Supporting Cast page to get started.

Discussion about this podcast

American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
Bonus - The Russia-Ukraine Fall Update w/ Mark Ames
  American Prestige
News - IDF Kills American Citizen, Mexico Judicial Reform, Pentagon Seeks New Home in West Africa
  American Prestige
UNLOCKED: Special - Rescue 9/11 w/ Jim Lobe and Laila Ujayli
  American Prestige
This Week In History - September 11-17
  American Prestige
E175 - AP x Chapo Trap House - Reagan: The Movie
  American Prestige
Free Bonus - A Progressive China Policy w/ Jake Werner
  American Prestige
News - Israeli Hostages Killed in Gaza While IDF Attacks West Bank, Haiti Intervention Stagnates, DRC Gets Mpox Vaccines
  American Prestige