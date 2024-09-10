American Prestige
E175 - AP x Chapo Trap House - Reagan: The Movie
E175 - AP x Chapo Trap House - Reagan: The Movie

Sep 10, 2024
Danny and Derek called an emergency pod crossover with Chapo Trap House to break down the new Reagan film, where Dennis Quaid—supported by the likes of addled Hollywood heavy hitter Jon Voight and Creed crooner Scott Stapp—takes his stab at portraying the man who brought us “Morning in America”.

Don’t forget: AP is moving to Supporting Cast! Read our announcement for details on what to do to keep your paid subscription going, or decide that you’d like to join us for the wild ride of American FP and history.

A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
American Prestige
