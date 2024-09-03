American Prestige
American Prestige
E174 - Woke Iron Man w/ Spencer Ackerman
1
0:00
-44:41

E174 - Woke Iron Man w/ Spencer Ackerman

American Prestige
Sep 03, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Danny and Derek welcome back AP mega-guest Spencer Ackerman, author of the Forever Wars newsletter and soon-to-be-published issues of Marvel Comics’ Iron Man. The group explores Spencer’s inspiration to pursue more work in the world of comic books, writing for a character who is a defense contractor, bringing left-wing messaging into the medium, the sand box of Marvel Comics vs. the behemoth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, plus Spencer’s impressions on some major current events.

NOTE: This interview was recorded on 8/30/24, prior to reports that the Israeli military had recovered the bodies of six hostages inside Gaza.

Click hear to learn how to pre-order Iron Man & get free merch!

More of Spencer’s work:

Further Reading:

1 Comment
American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
Bonus - Oliver Stone's JFK w/ Justin Boyd
  American Prestige
News - Israel and Hezbollah Clash, Macron Refuses to Appoint Left-Wing PM, AMLO Pauses Relations with US and Canadian Embassies
  American Prestige
E173 - The US Media, Israel, and Palestinian Journalists w/ Séamus Malekafzali
  American Prestige
Bonus - The Biden Administration's Border Policies w/ John Washington
  American Prestige
News - Ukraine Kursk Invasion and Russia Donbas Assault, New US Sanctions for Venezuela, Philippine-Chinese Confrontation
  American Prestige
This Week in History - August 21-27
  American Prestige
E172 - Tricky Strategic Changes w/ Stephen Wertheim
  American Prestige