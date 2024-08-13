Danny and Derek are back with Matthew Guariglia, senior policy analyst at the Electronic Frontier Foundation and visiting scholar of history at Emory University, for the second part of their discussion on the history of policing in New York City. They delve further into the NYPD’s efforts at “ethnic policing,” exploring the Italian squads of the early 2…
Share this post
E171 - Police and the Empire City, Pt. 2 w/ Matthew Guariglia
www.americanprestigepod.com
E171 - Police and the Empire City, Pt. 2 w/ Matthew Guariglia
Aug 13, 2024
∙ Paid
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes