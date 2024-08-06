E170 - Police and the Empire City, Pt. 1 w/ Matthew Guariglia

Matthew Guariglia, senior policy analyst at the Electronic Frontier Foundation and visiting scholar of history at Emory University, joins the program for a two-part discussion on the history of policing in New York City. They explore NY policing as a case study for how the state studies people in order to inform policy, its initial function in the mid-19th century, the largely Irish and German makeup of the force at the time, the force’s interaction with different communities, how gender and race informed the force during the Progressive Era, the NYPD’s international presence and colonial aspects, the formation of “ethnic squads,” and more through the early 20th century.

Be sure to pick up a copy of Matthew’s book Police and the Empire City: Race and the Origins of Modern Policing in New York.