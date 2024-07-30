American Prestige
E169 - The Right Wing in Postcommunist Europe w/ Maria Snegovaya
E169 - The Right Wing in Postcommunist Europe w/ Maria Snegovaya

Jul 30, 2024
Danny and Derek welcome to the pod Maria Sengovaya, senior fellow at the Europe, Russia, and Eurasia Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service, to talk about her book When Left Moves Right: The Decline of the Left and the Rise of the Populist Right in Postcommunist Europe. The explore what changed for the working class in Eastern Europe after the fall of communism, cases of the Left moving Right in Hungary and Poland, the role of austerity, the characterization of right wing parties vs. the reality, how left wing and centrist parties can offer meaningful alternatives to the Right, and more.

More of Maria’s work:

