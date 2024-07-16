American Prestige
E167 - The Early Days of Imperial America w/ Emily Conroy-Krutz
E167 - The Early Days of Imperial America w/ Emily Conroy-Krutz

Jul 16, 2024
Transcript

Danny and Derek sit down with Emily Conroy-Krutz, historian of nineteenth-century America specializing in the global history of the early American republic, to talk about the volume she co-edited with Michael Blaakman and Noelani Arista, The Early Imperial Republic: From the American Revolution to the U.S.–Mexican War. They explore the delineation of empire vs. republic vs. nation-state, challenging the narrative of 1898 being America’s imperial turn, settler colonialism and the dispossession of Indigenous Americans, shifting notions of imperialism over time, and how the framing of America as an imperial project from the beginning can better help us understand its history.

Be sure to also grab a copy of Emily's book Missionary Diplomacy: Religion and Nineteenth-Century American Foreign Relations.

Further Reading:

2 Comments
