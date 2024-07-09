American Prestige
E156 - The Rise and Fall of the American Constitutional Model w/ Aziz Rana
Jul 09, 2024
Danny and Derek welcome back to the program Aziz Rana, the incoming J. Donald Monan, S.J., professor of law and government at Boston College, for a multi-part discussion about how Americans came to revere the Constitution and the worldwide implications. In this episode, the group discusses the latest Supreme Court ruling as of the recording date (Trump v. Anderson), how America’s treatment of its constitution compares with those of other nations, the Constitution’s development in the country’s first century, debates around the document in the Civil War and Reconstruction, and more through the end of the 19th century.

The conversation continues on this Sunday’s bonus episode!

Be sure to grab a copy of the book inspiring this series, The Constitutional Bind: How Americans Came to Idolize a Document That Fails Them.

A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
