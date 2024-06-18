American Prestige
E153 - Assassination and US Foreign Policy Since 1945 w/ Luca Trenta
E153 - Assassination and US Foreign Policy Since 1945 w/ Luca Trenta

American Prestige
Jun 18, 2024
Danny and Derek are pleased to welcome back to the podcast Luca Trenta, associate professor in International Relations at Swansea University and author of The President’s Kill List. The group discusses assassinations and international law, when and how assassination became a tool for US foreign policy, the difficulties in accessing declassified documents about this topic, unsuccessful attempts on the life of Fidel Castro and successful operations against the likes of Osama Bin Laden and Patrice Lumumba, the intelligence community using assassination as a “low level” (i.e. not nuclear) form of retaliation in the Cold War, contemporary justifications for assassinations as “self defense” and the notion of “imminence”, and more.

Check out Luca’s podcast on intelligence and covert action, Out of the Shadows.

