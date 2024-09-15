Danny and Derek once again speak with Mark Ames, co-host of Radio War Nerd, for an update on what’s going on in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. They talk about the internal dynamics in Putin and Zelinskyy’s respective administrations, Russia’s Kursk counteroffensive, media framing around Ukrainian victories vs. those of Russia, when western governments wil…
Bonus - The Russia-Ukraine Fall Update w/ Mark Ames
Bonus - The Russia-Ukraine Fall Update w/ Mark Ames
Sep 15, 2024
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what's going on in the world.
