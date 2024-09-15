American Prestige
Bonus - The Russia-Ukraine Fall Update w/ Mark Ames
Bonus - The Russia-Ukraine Fall Update w/ Mark Ames

Sep 15, 2024
Danny and Derek once again speak with Mark Ames, co-host of Radio War Nerd, for an update on what’s going on in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. They talk about the internal dynamics in Putin and Zelinskyy’s respective administrations, Russia’s Kursk counteroffensive, media framing around Ukrainian victories vs. those of Russia, when western governments wil…

