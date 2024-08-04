Danny and Derek once again speak with Aziz Rana, the incoming J. Donald Monan, S.J., professor of law and government at Boston College, this time to conclude the series on Americans’ relationship with the Constitution. This episode explores how economic transformations affected attempts at constitutional reform in the 70s, the rise of originalism, judge…
Share this post
Bonus - The Rise and Fall of the American Constitutional Model, Ep. 4 w/ Aziz Rana
www.americanprestigepod.com
4
Share this post
Bonus - The Rise and Fall of the American Constitutional Model, Ep. 4 w/ Aziz Rana
www.americanprestigepod.com
1×
Preview
0:00
-5:10
Bonus - The Rise and Fall of the American Constitutional Model, Ep. 4 w/ Aziz Rana
Aug 04, 2024
∙ Paid
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes