Victoria Jackson, Arizona State University sports historian and Great Game Lab co-director, joins the program to teach Danny and Derek a bit about the modern Olympic Games. They discuss the 1896 revival and the character of the early modern Games, how the event’s popularity exploded in the 1960s, banning countries from the games, the effect of the Olymp…
Share this post
Bonus - The Modern Olympics w/ Victoria Jackson
www.americanprestigepod.com
Bonus - The Modern Olympics w/ Victoria Jackson
Jul 28, 2024
∙ Paid
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes