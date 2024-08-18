Fritz Bartel, assistant professor at the Bush School of Government & Public Service at Texas A&M University, is back for one final episode on his book The Triumph of Broken Promises: The End of the Cold War and the Rise of Neoliberalism. They explore Paul Volcker's monetarism in the 70s and the ensuing sovereign debt crisis in the Global South and commu…
Share this post
Bonus - The End of the Cold War, Ep. 3 w/ Fritz Bartel
www.americanprestigepod.com
Bonus - The End of the Cold War, Ep. 3 w/ Fritz Bartel
Aug 18, 2024
∙ Paid
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes