Bonus - The End of the Cold War, Ep. 3 w/ Fritz Bartel
Bonus - The End of the Cold War, Ep. 3 w/ Fritz Bartel

Aug 18, 2024
Fritz Bartel, assistant professor at the Bush School of Government & Public Service at Texas A&M University, is back for one final episode on his book The Triumph of Broken Promises: The End of the Cold War and the Rise of Neoliberalism. They explore Paul Volcker's monetarism in the 70s and the ensuing sovereign debt crisis in the Global South and commu…

A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
