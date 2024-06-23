American Prestige
Bonus - Saudi Complicity in 9/11 w/ Steven Simon
Bonus - Saudi Complicity in 9/11 w/ Steven Simon

Jun 23, 2024
Danny and Derek speak with Steven Simon, senior research analyst at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and professor of Middle East studies at the University of Washington, to discuss he and Daniel Benjamin’s recent piece for The Atlantic, “New 9/11 Evidence Points to Deep Saudi Complicity”. The group discusses the evidence presented in the…

A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
