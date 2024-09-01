American Prestige
American Prestige
Bonus - Oliver Stone's JFK w/ Justin Boyd
Preview
0:00
-4:42

Bonus - Oliver Stone's JFK w/ Justin Boyd

American Prestige
Sep 01, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Danny and Derek welcome to the podcast television writer and producer Justin Boyd to talk about Oliver Stone’s 1991 epic JFK. They explore Justin’s own origins as a Dallasite, the place the film occupies within the film & television canon, whether a 3 1/2 hour, paranoid epic fueled by rage could be made today, its modernist features, claims of homophobi…

This post is for paid subscribers

American Prestige
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
American Prestige
Recent Episodes
News - Israel and Hezbollah Clash, Macron Refuses to Appoint Left-Wing PM, AMLO Pauses Relations with US and Canadian Embassies
  American Prestige
E173 - The US Media, Israel, and Palestinian Journalists w/ Séamus Malekafzali
  American Prestige
Bonus - The Biden Administration's Border Policies w/ John Washington
  American Prestige
News - Ukraine Kursk Invasion and Russia Donbas Assault, New US Sanctions for Venezuela, Philippine-Chinese Confrontation
  American Prestige
This Week in History - August 21-27
  American Prestige
E172 - Tricky Strategic Changes w/ Stephen Wertheim
  American Prestige
Bonus - The End of the Cold War, Ep. 3 w/ Fritz Bartel
  American Prestige