Danny and Derek welcome to the podcast television writer and producer Justin Boyd to talk about Oliver Stone’s 1991 epic JFK. They explore Justin’s own origins as a Dallasite, the place the film occupies within the film & television canon, whether a 3 1/2 hour, paranoid epic fueled by rage could be made today, its modernist features, claims of homophobi…
Share this post
Bonus - Oliver Stone's JFK w/ Justin Boyd
www.americanprestigepod.com
1×
Preview
0:00
-4:42
Bonus - Oliver Stone's JFK w/ Justin Boyd
Sep 01, 2024
∙ Paid
American Prestige
A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.A podcast from Daniel Bessner and Derek Davison that provides listeners with everything they need to know about what’s going on in the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes