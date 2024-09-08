Bonus - A Progressive China Policy w/ Jake Werner

Danny and Derek speak with Jake Werner, acting director of the East Asia Program at the Quincy Institute, about his recent brief, “A Program for Progressive China Policy.” They define the current state of US policy toward China before exploring the background of US-China alignment starting in the neoliberal turn, the fundamental misconception of what’s happening in China by American policymakers, and his progressive vision for the US’s policy towards China regarding issues of the economy, military, human rights, and climate change.

Also, for this coming week, the House leadership is organizing a “China Week”, when they will try to pass some two dozen bills restricting and excluding China. Look out for an article on this from Jake in The Nation.

