Dearest Listeners of American Prestige,

Thank you for joining us during our inaugural livestream. We’ll be posting it sometime soon because we know how eager you all are to revisit this glorious moment. What a ride.

Otherwise, we want to do more of this, and we’d love your ideas on the matter. What do we think: Danny gaming? Derek gardening? Jake talking about his cats? Let us know in the comments or reach out at amprestigepod@gmail.com.

D + D + J