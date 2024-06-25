Greetings!

We are excited to announce that this Thursday evening, from 8:30pm to 11:00pm ET, we are going on the air for the inaugural American Prestige livestream on our brand new Twitch channel! We obviously couldn’t miss what is bound to be one of the most sophisticated and enlightening presidential debates in US history, so we’ve invited AP recurring guests Alex Aviña and Emily Tamkin to join us, as well as first timers Ettingermentum and the Quincy Institute’s Courtney Rawlings.

Unfortunately, streaming platforms do not take kindly to users broadcasting television channels in an “unofficial” capacity, so this will be a companion stream to the debate itself, meaning you will need to access it from another source at the same time. You can apparently watch it without a login necessary at CNN.com, and it will be simulcast on ABC and PBS.

We are looking forward to our first connection with Prestigeheads in real time and all the mellow vibes that come along with the live broadcast of two spry, even-keeled wordsmiths.

D + D + J